ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Koch Foods job fair to be held in Philadelphia

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgYQZ_0eMngYlC00

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Koch Foods job fair will be held in Philadelphia on Thursday, February 24.

Warren County leaders approve land donation for new park

The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Philadelphia WIN Center at 1016 Saxon Airport Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson Planetarium to receive checks for renovation efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Friends of the Planetarium, Junior League of Jackson and the Community Foundation of Mississippi will hold a recognition event on Tuesday, March 1 at 2 p.m.  They will announce two major leadership gifts to the Jackson Planetarium Renovation Project. The facility, first opened in 1979, is the only public planetarium in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to support Red Cross Month in March 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Cross Month has been celebrated in March for nearly 80 years. President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation to honor those who support the organization each year. Mississippians are encouraged to support Red Cross Month by making a financial donation, giving blood, becoming a volunteer […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi HBCU receives preservation grant

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Rust College in Holly Springs was awarded a grant through the HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative. The grant is awarded to HBCUs to provide resources to protect, preserve and leverage historic campuses, buildings and landscapes. The initiative offers two kinds of grants. A $150,000 grant assists in the development of […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon provides Children’s of Mississippi with equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families and central Mississippi’s most familiar radio personalities will broadcast live from the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon on Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4. Since the first Mississippi Miracles Radiothon in 2001, the annual event has raised more than […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koch Foods#Philadelphia#Job Fair#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjtv
WJTV 12

Economist: Federal money boosted Mississippi income in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Employment in Mississippi decreased during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but personal income in the state increased during that time because of federal payments that were intended to head off a steep decline in the national economy, an expert said Monday. “The Mississippi economy did suffer a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

884 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 884 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 25 and 27. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,940 with 2,039 deaths. Cumulative Cases and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

State Auditor announces “Stay in the ‘Sip” fellowship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new fellowship is available for Mississippi accounting students who are interested in working for the Office of the State Auditor. The “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship” pays for college tuition, books and fees for accounting students for up to three years. In return, the student will work for the Office […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Pickle Fest to be held in June 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Pickle Fest will be held at the Mississippi Ag Museum on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The festival will feature music, games, contests and vendors. Pickle Fest is an outdoor event and will take place in rain or shine. For more information, contact organizers at 601-432-4500 or by email at msagmuseum@mdac.ms.gov.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Russian vodka gets cold shoulder from Mississippi retailers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, business owners in the United States have pulled Russian-based liquor from their shelves. Old Town Fine Wine and Spirits in Ridgeland followed suite by removing all Russian-made alcohol from its shelves. Store owner Parveen Kapoor said as long as the war goes on, he will […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

USM fraternity donates to Southern Pines Animal Shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity donated $900 to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter. The fraternity held fundraising event “PIKES for Pups” on Valentine’s Day to raise money for the shelter. Shelter staff said the donation will help with basic necessities, medical care, enrichment opportunities and more […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians offer input on future of state wildlife area

CRAWFORD, Miss. (AP) — Residents are weighing in on an attempt to return a public wildlife management area in eastern Mississippi to private ownership. The state purchased most of the property for the Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area from a private landowner in the late 1990s, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The land offers public hunting and fishing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New catheterization lab offers treatment for Children of Mississippi NICU patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new larger and more technologically advanced catheterization laboratory at Children’s of Mississippi is allowing the children’s hospital’s smallest patients to get the cardiac diagnostic care and treatment they need. A pediatric heart catheterization involves inserting a long, flexible tube inside a child’s blood vessel and guiding it to the heart […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Superintendent tells parents vaping is serious problem

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of a Mississippi school system is warning parents that vaping with e-cigarettes is becoming a dangerous problem. Hancock County Superintendent Theresa Merwin talked about vaping in her weekly message on school district happenings, The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported. People under 21 cannot vape, so all vaping on school […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

Overdose deaths increased by 49% in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A report from the Mississippi Opioid and Heroin Data Collaborative showed that drug overdose deaths in Mississippi have risen by 49% in one year (2019-2020). According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), opioids were a point of concern in the report. More specifically, overdose deaths caused by synthetic opioids […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Tuesday marks 8 years since Myra Lewis’ disappearance

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Myra Lewis, who was two-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing from her Mississippi home on March 1, 2014. Eight years have passed since her disappearance, and authorities have not found her. On the day of her disappearance, Myra was last seen by family members playing outside her […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mind, Body & Soul Race set for March 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Parks and Recreation and Greater Jackson Arts Council will host the 5th annual Mind, Body & Soul Race on Saturday, May 5. The event will be held at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium located at 201 East Pascagoula Street. Race categories consist of the 5K, 1 Mile Run/Walk and Youth Fun […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC joins research team to explore Long COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is part of RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery), a study on who is most likely to develop Long COVID, and how to treat and prevent it. The National Institutes of Health has dedicated nearly $470 million across the United States to conduct RECOVER. Led by […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy