Koch Foods job fair to be held in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Koch Foods job fair will be held in Philadelphia on Thursday, February 24.Warren County leaders approve land donation for new park
The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Philadelphia WIN Center at 1016 Saxon Airport Road.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0