For Rochester musician Zahyia Rolle, the stage is where she finds her power. “Performance is my drug. It’s my mental therapy. It’s where I feel the most comfortable. It taps into a different matter or energy which music can transform,” says Rolle, who admits she “geeks out” over the possibility of music affecting quantum physics. “I don’t have the technical sense, of course–like Stephen Hawking or whatever–but I’m fascinated by the idea of transforming existence through music. How can you create sounds that will uplift or focus someone so it will understand their pain?”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO