BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a decision to make on J.C. Jackson. The star cornerback is a restricted free agent, giving New England the ability to use the franchise tag on Jackson this offseason. But that would be a rather costly one-year pact for the Patriots. The franchise tag for cornerbacks is projected at $17.3 million, and one Patriots insider believes that will be too expensive for Bill Belichick and company this offseason. That is, unless the Patriots use it only to flip Jackson in a trade. “Unless the Patriots believe they have a strong tag-and-trade possibility, I rate the odds...

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO