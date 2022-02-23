Zelensky says 'future of Europe' is being decided now

© Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the future of Europe was being determined in Ukraine as the country sits on the brink of a possible attack from Russia.

"[The] future of European security is being decided now, here in Ukraine," he said during a press conference in Kyiv with Polish and Lithuanian leaders, according to CNN.

"We are unanimous in our assessment of the crimes of the Russian Federation. This is yet another act of aggression against Ukraine, its sovereignty, our territorial integrity,” he added.

"This is an undermining of Ukrainian and international attempts to regulate the situation in the Ukrainian Donbas," Zelensky also said of Russia's actions, CNN reported. "The response of the international community to this crime should be decisive, immediate and harsh."

Also on Wednesday, Zelensky announced that he would introduce the conscription of reservists ages 18 to 60 to prepare for a possible invasion. The president also ruled out a general mobilization at this time and said his decisions were in order to "increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes."

Earlier this week, tensions were heightened when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to Ukraine's Donbas region under the guise of "peacekeepers."

In response, President Biden announced sanctions against Russia and warned that if Moscow went further with the invasion, the U.S. would "stand prepared to go further as with sanctions."

“He is setting up a rationale to take more territory by force, in my view,” Biden said of Putin on Tuesday. “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Other countries, including the United Kingdom and European Union as well as Australia, Canada and Japan, have also imposed sanctions against Russia as a result of Moscow's actions.