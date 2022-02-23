German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

Two road train drivers have died after a horror head-on crash which set both vehicles ablaze in north-western New South Wales. Emergency services arrived at a bridge on the Kamilaroi Highway in Brewarrina at about 7pm on Saturday after the trucks collided and burst into flames. Five firefighter crews were...
A man whose car was crushed by bricks blown off a tower block by Storm Eunice has hailed his "lucky escape". Warehouse manager Gary Cobb works opposite Skeffington Court, in Hayes, west London, which was hit by strong winds on Friday. A wall at the top of the building crumbled...
The discovery of a human leg on an Arkansas street led police to the body of a bicyclist in the bed of the truck that allegedly hit him. The leg was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday to police in Fort Smith. During the investigation, officers found surveillance video from the area that showed a crash around 8 the previous night: A bicyclist had been hit by a pickup truck.
Timeka Donyale Pridgen was a typical teenager who enjoyed drawing. Timeka lived with her mother, Cosandra Best, in an apartment on South Street in La Grange, North Carolina. Cosandra was dating a man named Eric Earl Mercer Moore, Sr.
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Eunice caused dangerous conditions on the roads, with three people killed. Millions of drivers heeded warnings to stay off the roads when Storm Eunice hit, new figures show. The RAC said “lives were saved” as the Department for Transport revealed that car traffic...
WESTON, Mass. – A big rig driver walked away from a terrifying crash that was caught on camera in Massachusetts. The crash happened Saturday in the town of Weston. Investigators say the truck was traveling on Route 95 when the tractor-trailer went off a bridge and dropped into the Charles River.
YORK, Pa. — UPDATE: Police say a man accused of assaulting a tow truck driver in York has turned himself in. Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 37, of York, is facing an aggravated assault charge. Investigators believe he is the person who punched a tow truck driver in the back of the...
Footage on social media has shown pedestrians being swept off their feet and across roads in south London as ferocious winds tore through the capital.Videos online caputred commuters in Croydon being forced to the ground and tumbling down the streets by powerful gusts as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the UK.🚨💨 Storm Eunice is battering the UK with powerful winds of up to 122 mph. Here’s what’s happening… pic.twitter.com/GHn6iPCWZk— LADbible (@ladbible) February 18, 2022The Met Office earlier issued the most severe “red” weather alert for London as conditions posed likely threat to life. The warning has since been...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis. The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
A former traffic officer left paralysed by a dangerous driver is backing a new police campaign for people to leave their phones alone at the wheel. Six years ago, a crash on the M6 left Paul Holroyd unable to walk and his colleague Adam Gibb, 51, was killed. The driver,...
An Oregon man who went missing on his commute drove off a bridge because of faulty snow-plowing, his family alleges in a lawsuit. Antonio Amaro Lopez, 57, of Portland, was last heard from around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2021, when he called his wife to say he was starting home from work. He never arrived.
A tow truck driver allegedly struck a pedestrian in Elmont and then fled the scene. Authorities say the 65-year-old victim lost part of his leg and is in critical condition. Newsday's Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Anthony Florio.
Comments / 0