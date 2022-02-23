Wild Acura Integra Leak Suggests It Could Be Even More Fun Than We Expected

Just yesterday we were looking at the possible acquisition of Ralph Lauren by luxury conglomerate LVMH; today we might be witnessing a legacy auto brand go public. With the news that Volkswagen and a major shareholder have drawn up preliminary paperwork, Porsche is looking like it's headed to an IPO. Currently held under the "Porsche SE" holding company, the public offering would move the luxury carmaker to become "Porsche AG," with Volkswagen and the Porsche and Piech families standing as the major players in the purchase of ordinary and preference shares if Porsche were to go public. The move is expected to not only boost Porsche's brand value in the broader luxury vehicle space, but also give Volkswagen some financial juice as it attempts to gain major footing in the blossoming electric vehicle space. For more details on the possible deal, head over to Reuters. Possible IPO's aside, we're giving updates on a non-alcoholic beer brand we're falling for, an upscale MagSafe charger stand and Tracksmith's new mud and slush-ready running collection. This is Today in Gear.

