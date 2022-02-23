ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Acura Integra Leak Suggests It Could Be Even More Fun Than We Expected

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcura is reviving its iconic Integra sports car nameplate in four-door form. The brand already revealed the Intergra in close to production "prototype" form. But an apparent leak suggests Acura could have an exciting surprise in store for the production car, which should arrive very soon as a 2023 model year...

Truth About Cars

Report: Acura Integra to Get SH-AWD

The upcoming Acura Integra is slated to be available with the company’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), according to a report circulating on one of the forums managed by our corporate parents. An email leaked by a Milwaukee-area Acura dealer also says that a 6-speed manual transmission will be...
