At least five people are dead, including the suspected gunman, following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said. The gunman killed his three kids before turning the gun on himself around 5 p.m. at an Arden-Arcade area church in Sacramento. Those killed were pronounced dead at the scene and authorities believe the incident was domestic violence-related. The fifth person who died was described as an adult.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO