Expert Ratings For Tempur Sealy Intl

February 22nd of 2022 proved to be a difficult day for shareholders in Tempur Sealy International (TPX). After the mattress manufacturer reported financial results that missed analysts’ expectations on both the top and bottom lines, shares of the business cratered, closing down for the day by 19.4%. Based on these results, one might think that tough times are visiting the company and might be ahead for it. But overall results for the 2021 fiscal year were actually quite robust and management's guidance suggests further upside might be possible for investors. In fact, this recent plunge in share price turns the company from being a solid prospect to being a really great one for long-term, value-oriented investors who still want to capture some growth potential.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO