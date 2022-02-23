ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wendy Williams Show' Ends; Sherri Shepherd To Take Over Time Slot

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
"The Wendy Williams Show" is going off the air, to be replaced with a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd of “The View” fame. What Happened: Williams has been absent from her eponymous show since the premiere of its 13th season due to ongoing health issues that included a bout...

Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Fans Believe Wendy Williams' Newly-Posted Instagram Video May Actually Be From One Year Ago

Fans aren't buying that Wendy Williams' recently-posted video is new — in fact, some believe the talk show host's clip was recorded more than one year ago. According to eagle-eyed fans, who listened closely to Wendy’s video Wednesday, there are a number of comments the 57-year-old The Wendy Williams Show host makes that don’t exactly add up. For one, her age.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Primetimer

Report: Ken Jeong felt "disrespected" and was the only The Masked Singer judge who stormed out because of Rudy Giuliani

Deadline reported Wednesday that Jeong and Robin Thicke stormed off the set when Giuliani was unmasked during a taping last week. But a source tells People, "Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out. Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani." The other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, reportedly remained in their seats. A second source tells People: "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings." The second source added: "Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous. To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off."
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Is a Father of 4: Meet His Blended Family With April Love Geary

Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
womansday.com

Steve Harvey Hilariously Called Out a 'Family Feud' Contestant Over Their Shocking Answer

Steve Harvey is known for his standup comedy and hilarious reactions on Family Feud. The comedian had the perfect response to one contestant's somewhat controversial guess. During a recent episode of Family, Feud, Steve tasked contestants with the question: "My blind date became awkward when she turned out to be my who?" Kaila from the Mesker family immediately guessed "sister" and she received a round of applause when it turned out to be the second top answer on the big board. But then her competitor Wendy from the Massengill family swooped in with the guess "cousin" and she took the win with the no. 1 answer.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me”

Dancing With the Stars is known for its fierce competition. And Season 30 was no exception. Pro Cheryl Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to train and even dance remotely one week because they both had Covid-19. Cheryl likened Season 30 of DWTS to the show Survivor. DWTS also made history for […] The post Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother': Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals Biggest 'Bully' From This Season

Chris Kirkpatrick has some bitterness from his eviction on Celebrity Big Brother. The N*Sync singer was evicted on Friday, Feb. 11. He was voted out unanimously during his ally, Miesha Tate's, Head of Household reign. Initially, Carson Kressley and RHOA Cynthia Bailey were nominated, but Kirkpatrick suggested that his friend former beauty pageant contestant Shanna Moakler use the Veto on Kressley in hopes of getting Dif'frent Strokes star Todd Bridges on the block and evicted. Despite it being risky, he still did so, and Tate nominated Kirkpatrick instead. But he doesn't have regrets about the way he handled things.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Calls out Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Over Their Son

Tamar Braxton continues to be open with her fans despite leaving reality television. Tamar Braxton was always an open book on “Braxton Family Values.” When it came to her family, they have had their ups and downs over the years. In particular, Tamar has clashed with her sisters. And at times, this had led to controversial moments on and off of the show. However, Tamar’s battle with her mental health was a turning point. She decided it was time to walk away from the show so she could work on herself. According to Tamar, reality television almost killed her. So she’s been happy to be away from the cameras and step back from drama as much as she can.
RELATIONSHIPS
