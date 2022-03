Nicola Benedetti, the award-winning Scottish violinist, is to take over as director of the Edinburgh international festival, becoming the first woman to run the event. Benedetti, a Grammy and Brit Awards winner, is also the first Scot to direct the festival since its foundation in 1947, adding to the dramatic impact her appointment is likely to have on the event’s wider popularity and fame.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 15 MINUTES AGO