Man sentenced to 13 years for deadly DUI crash on Burnt Store Road

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison for a DUI crash on Burnt Store Road in 2020 that left one person dead.

Nathaniel O’Dea was also sentenced to a consecutive five years of probation for one count of DUI with serious bodily injury. His driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

In October 2020, O’Dea was driving a Ford Explorer south on Burnt Store Road. Port Charlotte resident Dwight Reynolds was driving north on Burnt Store Road in a Nissan Altima.

O’Dea, who was drunk, started driving southbound in the northbound lanes. Reynolds, who was also drunk, tried to avoid O’Dea’s car but both vehicles collided head-on.

Reynolds was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 30-year-old George Junior Troy Smith III, was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died of his injuries.

O’Dea only had minor injuries.

Investigators determined that O’Dea was at fault for the crash.