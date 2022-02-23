ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Man sentenced to 13 years for deadly DUI crash on Burnt Store Road

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4At6Z1_0eMndLUm00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison for a DUI crash on Burnt Store Road in 2020 that left one person dead.

Nathaniel O’Dea was also sentenced to a consecutive five years of probation for one count of DUI with serious bodily injury. His driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

In October 2020, O’Dea was driving a Ford Explorer south on Burnt Store Road. Port Charlotte resident Dwight Reynolds was driving north on Burnt Store Road in a Nissan Altima.

O’Dea, who was drunk, started driving southbound in the northbound lanes. Reynolds, who was also drunk, tried to avoid O’Dea’s car but both vehicles collided head-on.

Reynolds was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 30-year-old George Junior Troy Smith III, was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died of his injuries.

O’Dea only had minor injuries.

Investigators determined that O’Dea was at fault for the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russian column bears down on Kyiv, raising fear for civilians

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the deadly shelling of civilian areas in its second largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to achieve the goals of their invasion. Nearly a week...
FIFA
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Port Charlotte, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy Smith#Ford
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy