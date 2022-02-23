Wildfires Set To Happen 50% More Often by 2100

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. Produced by more than 50 researchers from six continents, the report estimated...
