Wildfires Set To Happen 50% More Often by 2100

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

The Press

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. Produced by more than 50 researchers from six continents, the report estimated...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL

Scientists warn wildfires will intensify, become more common

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Scientists warn wildfires will intensify, become more common. A recent study released by the United Nations says that in the coming decades, wildfires will intensify...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

World must brace for more extreme wildfires: UN

The number of major wildfires worldwide will rise sharply in coming decades due to global warming, and governments are ill-prepared for the death and destruction such mega-blazes trail in their wake, the UN warned Wednesday. Even the most ambitious efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions will not prevent a dramatic...
ENVIRONMENT

