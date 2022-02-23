Snowman’s ice cream sold to Daley Hospitality Group

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Come springtime in the Capital Region, people flock to get ice cream from The Snowman in Lansingburgh. The popular ice cream stand will open for the season on March 12 but, John Murphy, a face long seen behind the counter, won’t be there.

Murphy sold the business to The Daley Hospitality Group, which also owns Old Daley Catering, and Daley’s on Crooked Lake. Daley’s co-owner Marty Keary said they plan on preserving the integrity of Snowman’s with some planned additions.

“We’ve all grown up with the Snowman in our community and as part of all our childhoods,” Keary said. “We promise to keep it as we’ve always known it and bring some exciting new things to the property as well for the community we love.”

This will be The Snowman’s 69th year serving a plethora of novelties including hard and soft-serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes, shakes, and ice cream pies. No word on what if any changes will be made to the menu under the new owners.

Keary expressed his excitement in the purchase of the ice cream shop in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We so look forward to carrying on the great tradition of such a Troy icon! We’ve all grown up with The Snowman and it has such a special place in our hearts as we know it does yours! We look forward to seeing you all on March 12th for opening day!”

