Richard Jefferson destroys ‘immature a–hole’ Gilbert Arenas after draft quip

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 5 days ago

Richard Jefferson destroyed his college teammate Gilbert Arenas in a TikTok video, responding to Arenas’ recent remark that he should’ve been drafted over Jefferson.

The Arizona products entered the league in 2001, when Jefferson was selected 13th overall by the Rockets. Arenas was later drafted by the Warriors with the 31st pick in the second round.

“You know they picked Richard Jefferson right? How did they pick Richard Jefferson (ahead of me) when I was the number one scorer in the University of Arizona? I was the best player on our team. He was option three, four even,” Arenas said recently on his Fubo Sports podcast, “No Chill.”

Jefferson took to TikTok to respond to Arenas and explained in his own words why his college teammate slipped to 31st in the 2001 NBA Draft.

I know you ain’t talking bout me dog … YOU! #gilbertarenas #nbastory #uofarizona

“Let’s talk about why Gilbert went from first round to second round. It wasn’t because of his talent, because that man was a bad man… but Gilbert was an immature a–hole. That’s just who he was. We are all little d–kheads, I get it. But what Gilbert did was a little more special,” Jefferson said in his “NBA story time” clip.

First, the NBA champion-turned-ESPN personality recalled Arenas’ apparent reluctance to participate in a stress test before the 2001 NBA Draft in Chicago — one of many “red flags” against Arenas.

According to Jefferson, Arenas rubbed NBA personnel the wrong way when he stopped “30 seconds” into the workout because he didn’t want to mess up his Chuck Taylor sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWFiQ_0eMncZml00
Gilbert Arenas with the Wizards in 2005

Jefferson went on to claim that Arenas hurt his reputation even more with “inappropriate” comments made at a pre-draft press conference.

“There’s a big symposium. Every pre-draft player is there, teams are there and there are people talking to us about what we want to accomplish in the league and the microphone gets to Gilbert… and he says, ‘I want to be a pimp.'”

Jefferson said Arenas continued to double down on his comment, adding, “I want to be an international pimp,” and got scolded for it.

“This man lit into Gilbert in a way I still have not seen,” Jefferson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVNx6_0eMncZml00
Richard Jefferson with the Cavaliers in 2017

“Sorry ladies, he’s an idiot. So, that happened. So, all of these things are the reason why Gilbert just kept dropping, because he’s an idiot. The fact that his brain still doesn’t process why he dropped down — just to let you know who Gilbert is and I love my guy, but he’s a little special.”

Jefferson also put Arenas on blast for his apparent bold behavior while they were teammates at Arizona.

“Gilbert how many points did you score in the national championship game? And for extra credit, do you want to tell everybody what you were doing the night before the national championship game — the biggest game of our lives? Looking back, it was the biggest game you’ve ever played in. Do you want to tell anybody? No?” Jefferson asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Liwu0_0eMncZml00
Richard Jefferson talks with Gilbert Arenas before a Nets-Wizards game in 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Woyif_0eMncZml00
Gilbert Arenas and Richard Jefferson high-five each other while at Arizona in 2001

“We’ll just keep talking about how I was the fourth option and I was the fourth option, because our team was loaded… Gilbert, tell the truth. Don’t sit on any app and start cappin’. Love you bro.”

Jefferson captioned his post, writing, “I know you ain’t talking bout me dog … YOU!”

Arenas re-posted Jefferson’s videos to his Instagram story, adding a bunch of crying-laughing emojis, with the caption, “I’m one of a kind.”

Comments / 0

#Immature#Warriors#The University Of Arizona#Fubo Sports#Tiktok#Nba Draft#Espn
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
