What's Happening: Major Hiring Event & Disney Brings Back Nighttime Magic

A team of dining and hospitality veterans is reviving the nightlife scene at Rockefeller Center. Pebble Bar will open in the quaint four-story townhouse overlooking Sixth Avenue at 49th Street in New York, easy to miss amidst its flashy surroundings. Magnolia Bakery, which draws a constant lineup of tourists, is housed on the ground floor — but the building’s impressive legacy is rooted on the upper levels. For over a century, the townhouse was home to the iconic bar Hurley’s, which served a rotation of characters in entertainment until its closure in 1999. Bold-face regulars included late night hosts Johnny Carson (who had a private entrance to the bar) and David Letterman, “SNL” cast and crew, and novelist Jack Kerouac.
Comments / 0