What's Happening: Major Hiring Event & Disney Brings Back Nighttime Magic

Toonami has revealed their plans to bring back Cosmo Samurai for a second season of shorts! It might be a while before the Adult Swim programming block goes through a massive makeover like it did with its last Total Immersion Event a few years back, but the block has been experimenting with a number of other fun projects that showcase it in a whole new way. The most notable of these came last Winter with a different kind of Total Immersion Event that imagined T.O.M. in the center of a new anime world, Cosmo Samurai. Now this fun experiment is coming back.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO