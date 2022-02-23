ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Happening: Major Hiring Event & Disney Brings Back Nighttime Magic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Storm: We have a cold winter storm rolling through the IE today, but the majority of the precipitation happened over night. Still officials are suggesting people stay away from the mountain roads until at least Thursday or be prepared for major...

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Disney World’s Epcot and Disneyland Bring Back Two Fan Favorites

The pandemic robbed Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme-park fans of many beloved experiences. Parades and fireworks went away because gathering in crowds was not consistent with social distancing. The same issue caused all the major shows that require people congregating in theaters to shut down....
TRAVEL
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Financial World

Johto Tour: What Happened in the Pokemon GO Event!

Here's what happened during the Pokemon Go: Johto Tour 2022 event. Players got access both for free and with the purchase of a ticket. The purchase allowed you to participate in the Special Research of the tour, which can be completed at any time even after the event is over, but it is advisable to complete during these 12 hours.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Toonami Bringing Back Cosmo Samurai for New Event

Toonami has revealed their plans to bring back Cosmo Samurai for a second season of shorts! It might be a while before the Adult Swim programming block goes through a massive makeover like it did with its last Total Immersion Event a few years back, but the block has been experimenting with a number of other fun projects that showcase it in a whole new way. The most notable of these came last Winter with a different kind of Total Immersion Event that imagined T.O.M. in the center of a new anime world, Cosmo Samurai. Now this fun experiment is coming back.
COMICS
#Disney World#Yaamava Resort Casino#The Happiest Place#Fantasmic
What's Happening: Disney's New Community, The "Chipotlane" Is Here

Disney Storyliving: If you’ve ever thought you’d like to live in Disneyland, you might have that opportunity with a new master planned community Disney has in the works in Rancho Mirage. Disney Imagineering will design the community called “Cotino” which, the Press Enterprise reports is going to be a “creative oasis” for Disney enthusiasts wanting “new ways to make Disney a bigger part of their lives.”
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Two Decades After Hurley’s Closed, Pebble Bar Brings the Nightlife Magic Back to Rockefeller Center

A team of dining and hospitality veterans is reviving the nightlife scene at Rockefeller Center. Pebble Bar will open in the quaint four-story townhouse overlooking Sixth Avenue at 49th Street in New York, easy to miss amidst its flashy surroundings. Magnolia Bakery, which draws a constant lineup of tourists, is housed on the ground floor — but the building’s impressive legacy is rooted on the upper levels. For over a century, the townhouse was home to the iconic bar Hurley’s, which served a rotation of characters in entertainment until its closure in 1999. Bold-face regulars included late night hosts Johnny Carson (who had a private entrance to the bar) and David Letterman, “SNL” cast and crew, and novelist Jack Kerouac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
