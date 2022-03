Alright, y’all. The 2022 ACM Awards are being put together and this Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton news has us excited, Outsiders!. No matter how you slice it, Clarkson is one of the most versatile and talented singers in the world. She proves that constantly with her Kellyoke segments on her talk show. So, the fact that the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will have Clarkson making a tribute performance to Dolly Parton… too perfect.

