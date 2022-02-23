Basketball Challenge 2022

The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has his Spartans out to a 19-9 record, good for fifth place in the Big Ten, and the Spartans have a couple of key matchups down the stretch before postseason begins — starting with a road matchup at Michigan. The game against Michigan,...
GREENVILLE — The 2021-22 season for the Landrum Cardinals girls basketball team was one of the most successful in the program history.
And, just making it to Upper State finals game against Christ Church was an amazing accomplishment, regardless of losing 54-39 to the Cavaliers was still difficult for this team with seven seniors.
...
Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
A new high school baseball season is underway in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Here are a few questions to ponder as first pitches are thrown throughout the area.
How will Crest fare without the services of legendary skipper Steven Hodge?
...
As she winds down her soccer career, Franklin's Gracie Washburn has certainly made her presence felt in the program.
For first-year coach Victor Valle, Washburn's leadership has been helpful in his transition to leading the Cougars, who are in first place in District 1-6A with eight wins heading into their match on Tuesday...
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
Comments / 0