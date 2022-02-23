ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a ‘growing belief’ Freddie Freeman will leave the Braves

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

As time wears on, it seems as though the Braves and Freddie Freeman could be headed toward a split.

After the first baseman led Atlanta to its first World Series title since 1995, a new contract has grown from an inevitability to a question mark. That sentiment only got louder on Wednesday as ESPN’s Buster Olney reported a “growing belief” that Freeman will end up outside of Atlanta.

“I think [the Braves] will move quickly to settle on an alternative and move on to get past the conversation,” an executive told Olney.

With free agency currently on a halt due to the lockout, we’ll have to wait to see what happens, but the two sides are reportedly apart on contract length, with Freeman seeking six years and the Braves reportedly offering five years at $135 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jl0ZT_0eMnbeHj00
Freddie Freeman could end up leaving the Braves to sign elsewhere.

“I haven’t talked to Freddie in quite some time, but I’m sure he’s probably a little frustrated that this wasn’t done in Spring Training last year,” Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones said last week on 92.9 The Game. “But the fact of the matter is we don’t have any fans in the stands. We’ve got owners that didn’t know where the revenue was going to be at the end of the year and maybe held out a little bit. The bottom line is, Freddie I believe before it’s all said and done will be playing where he wants to play.

“I know he’s a West Coast guy. I know he has a home here in Atlanta. But Freddie, if he wants to play for the Atlanta Braves, he will be playing for the Atlanta Braves. I’ll leave it at that.”

The Yankees are among the teams that could have a use for Freeman if he were to leave Atlanta.

After spending his career with the Braves and finally winning a title in 2021, though, such an outcome seemed unlikely until recently. With baseball’s offseason still frozen, a resolution will only come in time.

Comments / 0

