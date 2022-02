The Bulldogs closed out a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores 74-69 in a much-needed, confidence-boosting win. Tolu Smith led all Bulldog scorers with 22 points, notching back-to-back 20 point performances for the first time in his career at MSU. Smith also led the charge on the boards, corralling 8 rebounds throughout the action. He managed to do all of that off the bench, too, as Javian Davis started in place of Smith for disciplinary reasons.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO