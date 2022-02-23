ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Why Kyiv instead of Kiev: How the Trump administration first changed and the US media adopted the different spelling of Ukrainian capital to shift away from Soviet-linked pronunciation

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Rory Tingle For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The conflict in Ukraine has raised questions about President Joe Biden's foreign policy, Vladimir Putin's grasp on reality and whether the West can maintain unity in the face of Kremlin provocation.

But for some social media users it has raised another conundrum: What's in a name?

For years 'Kiev' was known as the capital of Ukraine, but headlines now scream 'Kyiv,' while US leaders are using the unfamiliar pronunciation 'KEE-eve' rather than 'KEE-yev.'

What's going on?

Both are the result of converting the Cyrillic alphabet into the Roman alphabet - but contained within that are deep geopolitical controversies.

'It's very simple,' said John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine.

'Kiev is the English transliteration from the Russian; Kyiv is the English transliteration from Ukrainian.'

Ukraine's capital is known as Київ in Ukrainian and Киев in Russian. Neither has a direct translation into the Roman alphabet, with Kiev, Kyiv, Kyyiv or Kiyev all being possibilities.

A shift from Kiev to Kyiv began in Ukraine after the collapse of communism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGTck_0eMnbI3r00
President Joe Biden used 'Kyiv' to refer to the Ukrainian capital in a speech on Tuesday. It has been the only spelling used by the US government since 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztEwm_0eMnbI3r00
President Vladimir Putin continues to use 'Kiev' - based on the Russian spelling - making him the latest to use the term as part of an effort to deny Ukraine its separate identity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TM2Ms_0eMnbI3r00
Kyiv has been the preferred spelling of the United States Board on Geographic Names - and the only permitted spelling of the US government since June 2019

But it took longer for the rest of the world to catch on.

The political battle over the name ranges on in the language used by Putin, for example.

He continues to stick with Kiev, aligning as it does with his argument that Ukraine cannot exist outside Russia.

In so doing, Ukrainians see the latest chapter in attempt at the 'russification' of Ukraine: An effort to stamp out their separate identity that has happened for centuries.

'Kiev comes from the Russian,' said Herbst.

'Under the czars and at times under the Soviets a conscious effort was made by the authorities to diminish, marginalize the Ukrainian language.'

It was not until the Maidan uprising of 2014 that the issue hit the public consciousness, with the ousting of pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych the creation of a new administration seeking closer ties to the West, and the annexation of Crimea by Moscow.

Young Ukrainians see 'Kiev' as a relic of the Soviet past, and this view is shared by the government, which launched a 'KyivNotKiev' campaign in 2018.

They targeted Western news outlets, urging them to drop the old name.

Washington was one step ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39h8Mm_0eMnbI3r00
In 2019, Kyiv became the only accepted spelling used by the US government

Its use of names is determined by the United States Board on Geographic Names, part of the Department of the Interior, which recommended that Kyiv be used in 2006.

In fact, the US government used both interchangeably.

And in 2014, during a visit to Ukraine then Vice President Biden managed to use both pronunciations within seconds - either by design or accident.

The State Department lobbied for Kiev to be dropped altogether, and that happened in 2019

'The spelling “Kyiv” has been the BGN Approved name since 2006,1 and is now the only name available for standard use within the United States (U.S.) Government, per the authority of the BGN,' said the Board on Geographic names in June 2019.

The Associated Press, which produces a style guide used by much of the US media, followed suit.

'Although the AP prefers traditional English spellings for many cities, including Rome, Moscow and Warsaw (not Roma, Moskva and Warszawa), we regard the Ukrainian spelling of Kyiv as an important adaptation because it is linked to Ukraine’s present status,' it said in a blog post announcing the change.

'To many Ukrainians, the former spelling Kiev appears outdated because it is associated with a time when Ukraine was part of the Russian and Soviet states, rather than an independent country.'

But it said it would still use the spelling in some contexts - such as 'chicken Kiev.'

The UK Government has been referring to its embassy as being based in 'Kyiv' for years, with an Internet archive showing this had been the case until records began in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiev#Ukrainian Language#Ukraine#Roman#Ukrainians#Soviets#Pro Russian
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy