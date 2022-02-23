ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Restoring Parliament could take 76 YEARS and cost up to £22BILLION if MPs refuse to leave while the work is carried out, warns new report

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Restoring the Palace of Westminster could take 76 years and cost up to £22billion if MPs refuse to leave while the work is carried out, according to a new official report.

The Houses of Parliament Restoration & Renewal Programme today published an assessment of how much it could cost and how long it could take if MPs decide against a full decant.

That would mean builders and engineers having to work around politicians as they continue to use the House of Commons.

The report said that in a worst case scenario the restoration project could last for more than seven decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGy3t_0eMnbHB800
Restoring the Palace of Westminster could take 76 years and cost up to £22billion if MPs refuse to leave while the work is carried out, according to a new official report

MPs and peers agreed in 2018 to a plan that would see both the House of Commons and House of Lords move to temporary facilities near the existing site – a 'full decant' – to allow essential repairs and upgrades to be made to the Victorian palace.

But the project is being reviewed amid growing concerns and mounting opposition from some MPs who want to stay put.

MPs are expected to make a final decision in early 2023 about how much taxpayers' cash they are willing to spend on restoring Parliament.

Today's report looking at the potential cost and timescale of the project has been considered by the House of Commons Commission, chaired by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the House of Lords Commission, chaired by Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker.

The two commissions have decided that the project 'should not proceed as originally envisaged' and they are now 'discussing the next steps'.

The House of Commons Commission asked for the report to be done to look at the impact MPs staying put would have on the restoration project.

The cost report said that a full decant could mean restoration work lasting for 17 years with the decant lasting for 11 years and a total cost of £5.5billion.

A worst case scenario would see the works take 28 years with a 20 year decant and a cost of up to £13billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcmf6_0eMnbHB800
Today's report looking at the potential cost and timescale of the project has been considered by the House of Commons Commission, chaired by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the House of Lords Commission

But in a scenario where the House of Commons remains up and running for the entirety of the restoration programme, the report said the works could take up to 76 years and cost up to £22billion.

The report said keeping the Commons open throughout would mean restoration works would have to be done in a 'piecemeal fashion' which could lead to disruption.

It also expressed health and safety concerns, warning that the 'complexity of operating parliamentary business surrounded by a live construction site, even assuming all industry best practice, will inevitably substantially increase general risks relating to safety, security, and evacuation'.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Restoring Palace of Westminster without rehoming MPs could take 76 years

Restoring the Palace of Westminster without finding a new home for MPs could take up to 76 years, with a repairs bill reaching £22 billion, a new report shows.In an initial assessment of the cost and schedule for action required to save the palace, and an analysis of how this would be impacted by keeping MPs on site, the project’s sponsor body and delivery authority looked at a range of possible scenarios for carrying out the work.The cheapest option would involve a “full decant” of the palace for between 12 and 20 years, with the work costing in the region...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government plans to make some coronavirus laws permanent

Remaining restrictions on travel could be reviewed before Easter but some laws introduced during the pandemic will be made permanent, according to the Government’s plan for living with coronavirus.The legal requirement to isolate is to be scrapped within days as the Prime Minister vowed to remove “all remaining domestic restrictions in law”.The Government’s Living with Covid plan sets out its intention for other legal provisions to remain indefinitely, while others will be reviewed at a later date.The document said: “The Government is committed to removing unnecessary provisions from the statute book as soon as possible and will look for opportunities...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Cheddar News

Lawmakers Send Biden Reminder of War Powers Act Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A bipartisan group of 43 representatives joined forces in a letter to President Joe Biden to remind the executive branch that it must seek the approval of Congress before authorizing a war — whether or not its in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore. 4th District) led the effort and joined Cheddar News Wrap to explain. "It's time for Congress to get back the authority, which is vested to us in the constitution, not in the executive branch," he said. "The president. once we're at war, we speak with one voice with the commander in chief. But before that, it's up to the American people and Congress whether or not we're going to become engaged in a war."
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

New Zealand COVID Vaccine Protesters Defy Police Ultimatum to Leave Parliament

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand's parliament swelled in numbers on Wednesday, with hundreds of people ignoring a warning from police that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily. Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, protesters have blocked several roads around...
WORLD
The Independent

Keir Starmer warns Labour MPs anyone attacking Nato will be booted out

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned his MPs that any of them who attempt to attack Nato or indulge in “false equivalence” with Russian aggression will be kicked out of the party.Sir Keir said there would be “no room” in Labour for anyone who seeking to blame the western alliance for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.It follows a telling off for the 11 left-wing Labour MPs who were threatened with the loss of the party whip if they didn’t pull support for a Stop the War letter criticising Nato.“Labour’s commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restoring Parliament#Mps#House Of Lords#Victorian
BBC

Government to repeal law allowing police to arrest rough sleepers

The government has announced it will repeal the Vagrancy Act, which allows police to arrest people for sleeping rough or begging in England and Wales. Currently anyone convicted under the law faces a fine of up to £1,000 and a two-year criminal record. However, ministers have now introduced an...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Unions warn of schools ‘chaos’ ahead of Covid rules being scrapped

Education unions are warning of chaos in schools unless the Government rows back from the “reckless” decision to scrap all remaining Covid safety rules in England.Unison, Unite and the GMB, which represent school support staff, are urging the Prime Minister to keep in place free testing and the requirement to self-isolate.The three unions warned that the failure to provide clear, detailed guidance risks a “super spreader free-for-all” in schools and other workplaces.If remaining safety rules are axed, schools will be left in an “impossible situation”, the unions added.The Prime Minister is disregarding working people's and the public's health – this...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Bulgarian defence minister to be sacked over Ukraine rhetoric

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday he would sack Defence Minister Stefan Yanev after Yanev's reluctance to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war prompted calls for his removal. Petkov said the centrist coalition government will have a meeting later on Monday to vote...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy