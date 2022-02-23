ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Willow Smith Slammed for ‘Islamophobic’ Depiction of Amazigh People in Debut Novel, ‘Black Shield Maiden’

By Yah Yah
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

Willow Smith’s debut novel, “Black Shield Maiden,” has not yet been released, but the budding author is already facing backlash after excerpts from the book were released—and she’s being labeled “Islamophobic” for her efforts.

The book, co-authored with Jess Handel, centers on a defiant young African warrior named Yafeu, who was stolen from her home and brought to the world of the Vikings. She then encounters a shy princess named, Freydis, and inspires her to forge her own path and create her own destiny.

In an exclusive preview unveiled by publishing company Penguin, the snippet reads, “the Amazigh are dangerous on their best day. They have little regard for anyone who doesn’t worship the Muslim god — and even their own tribes are always at war with one another.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdleM_0eMnaPt500

The Amazigh people are Indigenous to North Africa and are sometimes referred to as Berbers. The Amazigh have spent decades fighting for cultural recognition in the predominantly-Arab region. The orthodox region of the Amazigh people is called “Tamazgha” in the Amazigh language.

The Amazigh are still very much repressed.

And social media had a lot to say about Smith’s upcoming offering:

“I’d just like to know why Willow Smith is depending on such racist and Islamophobic stereotypes for her new book. It’s 2022. We are not playing into this bs still. We know better so we should be doing better,” one Twitter user wrote.

“first myriam fariss and now willow smith d zbi??? awili when will non north africans leave us alone??” wrote another.

“The co-author is a whyte woman and Willow Smith should be ashamed to be involved. I’m so tired of white supremacy’s enablers constructing a vision of African peoples that only serves whiteness,” somebody else remarked.

Willow has not yet responded to the backlash. Penguin Books released a small snippet of the book, so it’s possible that the snippet could have been taken out of context.

Comments / 2

Related
thesource.com

Willow Smith Pulls Out of Billie Eilish Tour Hours Before Opening Night

This week Willow Smith announced she would not be the opening act for Billie Eilish’s tour, just hours before the opening night citing ‘production issues.’. Always one to walk at the beat of her own drum, the 21-year-old Red Table Talk host did the same thing ten years ago, At the height of her ‘Whip My Hair’ fame Willow Smith shaved her head and announced she would no longer be the opening act for Justin Bieber in the middle of his tour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Trolls DaBaby & DaniLeigh's Brother After Fight Footage Goes Viral

Another day, another controversy surrounding DaBaby. The Charlotte-based rapper became a trending topic on the internet this morning after footage of a bowling alley brawl went viral. This time, the rapper got into his with the brother of DaniLeigh, who previously stated that he wanted to fight DaBaby. The issues...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamophobic#Maiden#Debut Novel#Racism#Amazigh#African#Penguin#Muslim#Berbers#Arab#Non North Africans
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Anna Sorokin's Former Friend Rachel Williams Shades Fraudster After Being Dubbed A Hypocrite In Their Continuous Online Feud

Rachel Williams is coming after her former friend Anna Sorokin, as well as the Netflix series semi-based on the fraudster's lavish life, once more. On Tuesday, February 22, the journalist, 34, took to Instagram to clap back at her ex-swindling bestie, 31, after Sorokin slammed her for speaking out about her scheming ways. As OK! reported, Williams first addressed the scandal in a Vanity Fair piece, where she declared: "I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen and Deon Are Considering More Kids After 14th

The more, the merrier? Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico already have 14 kids — but the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars aren’t opposed to expanding. “We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 15. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
SFGate

This breathtaking quilt depicts Black people's impact on American food, 406 times over

NEW YORK - Upon entering Aliko Dangote Hall at the Africa Center, you're immediately confronted with the breadth and scope of the role African Americans have played in shaping our country's food and beverage. Standing nearly 14 feet tall and 30 feet wide, the Legacy Quilt - part of the Museum of Food and Drink's (MOFAD) latest exhibit, "African/American: Making the Nation's Table" - includes 406 tiles that illustrate Black people's impact on American cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy