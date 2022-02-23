ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings likely trading Richaun Holmes next offseason?

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
The Kings signaled a commitment to Holmes in August when they signed him to a new four-year, $46.5 million contract with a 15% trade kicker, but now a trade looks like the most likely outcome.

Source: Sacramento Bee

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Richaun Holmes faces a reduced role and an uncertain future in Sacramento after the Kings traded for Domantas Sabonis, but interim coach Alvin Gentry says the team still needs him.

Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22

Tom n jerry is the best cartoon of all time…don’t argue with me or my son – 11:21 PM

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings worked right up until the trade deadline to explore all possibilities, but general manager Monte McNair will have to wait until this summer before he can make any more deals. -via Sacramento Bee / February 23, 2022

Everyone not named De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton can be had, for the right price. McNair isn’t holding a “going out of business sale.” It’s more of a “ski swap.” Core players like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are available according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The hope is that there are different combinations of players that somehow fit better with Fox and Haliburton. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022

NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022

