Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green threw down tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2021) from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Initially, this was supposed to be a title eliminator match up between Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, but a late injury to Dariush scrapped that fight. Instead, Makhachev squared off opposite perhaps the toughest unranked Lightweight on the roster, the veteran Green, who was in the midst of his own resurgence. Makhachev was likely still fighting for a title shot, whereas Green jumped on the unexpected opportunity to immediately throw himself into the mix.

