Colorado Springs, CO

Hit the ‘Pot O’ Gold’ with Scooter’s Coffee new menu

By Victoria Lopez
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9iXU_0eMnZEWh00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Scooter’s Coffee launches a holiday menu, celebrating St. Patricks Day!

LOCAL NEWS: EPSO identifies inmate who died while incarcerated

The menu will have a vast amount of flavors ranging from cool mint to savory butterscotch, according to a press release.

Featuring three beverages and two sweet treats, new additions are sure to put a spring into your step!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UVl6_0eMnZEWh00

Lucky Leprechaun

Smoothly sweet white chocolate and cool mint are paired with world-class espresso and rich, steamed milk. Finished with signature whipped cream and sprinkled with chips, this drink can be ordered with or without espresso!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4859hy_0eMnZEWh00

Pot O’ Gold Latte

A customer favorite takes a twist as this latte gets infused with freshly pulled espresso with frothy milk and a mixture of luscious caramel and butterscotch. This golden, buttery goodness is then topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViwoO_0eMnZEWh00

Butterscotch Cold Foam

Made for any iced or blended drink, this handcrafter butterscotch cold foam can be added to any order! Rich in flavor, it’s a buttery, velvety sweet cloud that floats atop and gently melds with your drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYiM2_0eMnZEWh00

Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie

The cool mint taste accompanies rich chocolate in every bite of this cookie. Mixed with refreshing mint green chips, the chocolatey cookie dough is baked o a soft, chewy perfection!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5fto_0eMnZEWh00

Red Velvet Cake Bites

This palm-sized treat is an incredibly rich, dense deliciousness of Red Velvet Cake Bites. Baked from scratch, this moist cake is mixed with real cream cheese frosting and cocoa-infused decadence to create an amazing sprinkle-covered bliss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

