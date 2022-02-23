ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck...

www.greenwichtime.com

Daily Voice

DUI Bucks Driver Kicks, Spits On Officer During Arrest, Police Say

A 33-year-old DUI driver kicked and spit on a police officer attempting to arrest him Monday, Feb. 21 in Bucks County, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a one-car crash into a utility pole on Blooming Glen Road near Rickert Road around 8 p.m. found Noah P. Reynolds, of Lansdale, showing signs of intoxication, Hilltown Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Suicide#Truck Drivers#German Police#Accident#Ap
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

A Man Disappeared From His Burnt Car and Lost All Memory of His Previous Life Until Reuniting With Family 23 Years Later

Some places are littered with abandoned cars. Though most probably came about for innocent reasons, a few involve curious mysteries. And some of these tales could have you taking car safety more seriously. One head-scratching story concerns a missing Australian man who disappeared one day, and the only thing found was his burnt car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
click orlando

Crazy video: Driver uninjured when tractor-trailer plunges off bridge

WESTON, Mass. – A big rig driver walked away from a terrifying crash that was caught on camera in Massachusetts. The crash happened Saturday in the town of Weston. Investigators say the truck was traveling on Route 95 when the tractor-trailer went off a bridge and dropped into the Charles River.
WESTON, MA
Mercury News

Driver hits bicyclist and drives off with body in truck’s bed, police say

The discovery of a human leg on an Arkansas street led police to the body of a bicyclist in the bed of the truck that allegedly hit him. The leg was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday to police in Fort Smith. During the investigation, officers found surveillance video from the area that showed a crash around 8 the previous night: A bicyclist had been hit by a pickup truck.
FORT SMITH, AR
Shropshire Star

‘Lives were saved’ as millions of drivers stayed at home during Storm Eunice

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Eunice caused dangerous conditions on the roads, with three people killed. Millions of drivers heeded warnings to stay off the roads when Storm Eunice hit, new figures show. The RAC said “lives were saved” as the Department for Transport revealed that car traffic...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Storm Eunice: Car wrecked as bricks blown off tower block

A man whose car was crushed by bricks blown off a tower block by Storm Eunice has hailed his "lucky escape". Warehouse manager Gary Cobb works opposite Skeffington Court, in Hayes, west London, which was hit by strong winds on Friday. A wall at the top of the building crumbled...
ACCIDENTS

