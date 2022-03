Chadron saw their season come to an end on Monday night as they lost to Ogallala in the C1-3 district championship game 77-37 to Kearney Catholic. The Cardinals and Stars traded shots early as the game got out to an 8-8 tie, but it was all Kearney Catholic after that as they ended the quarter on a 15-5 run.

