Photos: Two injured in HWY 98 crash in Destin

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

A medical helicopter took the female victim to Pensacola for treatment. A man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to OCSO for an update on their conditions.

OCSO said the two-vehicle crash happened before 2 p.m. Monday. The crash sparked a vehicle fire. The woman, who was transported by helicopter to a hospital, was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters put out the fire and rescued the woman from the vehicle.

