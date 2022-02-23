Bill To Help Retain, Recruit Health-Care Workers With Pay Boost Heard in Senate
By GARRY RAYNO, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD — Boosting the pay of frontline health-care workers would help facilities retain and recruit employees, a Senate committee was told Wednesday. Senate Bill 332 would provide benefits similar to an emergency order during the early days of the pandemic. Under the bill, an additional $300 per week would go to...
Concord, NH—Attorney General John M. Formella announces the filing of Assurances of Discontinuance with the Nashua Regional Cancer Center, Inc., known as the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua (Radiation Center), and with Elizabeth Gray, the then-Executive Director at the Radiation Center. The assurances resolve the Attorney General’s investigation related to allegations of unauthorized practice of nursing and consumer protection act violations.
CONCORD — Today, Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H) voted to support the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), legislation that would help protect abortion rights in New Hampshire and across the country. Their votes reflect the views of Granite Staters and the fact that 80% of Americans want abortion to be legal. Despite Senators Shaheen and Hassan’s support, the legislation failed to meet the Senate’s 60-vote requirement to advance.
CONCORD — Disabled Democrats who sued seeking remote access to House sessions, seek an expedited ruling from the First Circuit Court of Appeals in a motion filed Monday. The plaintiffs, six Democratic House members with health concerns and the state Democratic Party, seek a ruling upholding the court’s decision and to remand the case back to the U.S. District Court, grant remote access for the at-risk Democrats while the lower court determines if they are covered under the American with Disabilities Act, and grant any other relief necessary.
The state announced 559 news COVID-19 cases Monday, but has said the number is likely not accurate because of home testers not reporting to the state. On Monday, February 28, 2022, DHHS announced 194 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, February 27. Today’s results include 184 people who tested positive by PCR test and 10 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 148 cases from Friday, February 25 (123 by PCR and 25 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 31 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (19 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 299; an additional 32 new cases from Wednesday, February 16 (14 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 130; an additional 25 new cases from Thursday, February 17 (18 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 882; an additional 43 new cases from Friday, February 18 (28 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 485; an additional 6 new cases from Saturday, February 19 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 40; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, February 20 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 3; an additional 17 new cases from Monday, February 21 (9 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 17; an additional 17 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (11 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 330; an additional 26 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (18 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 734; and an additional 19 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (14 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 548.Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,467 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
By the authority vested in me, pursuant to part II, Article 44 of the New Hampshire Constitution, on February 23, 2022, I have vetoed House Bill 319, requiring students in the University and Community College System of New Hampshire to pass the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services civics naturalization test.
On Tuesday, the House Education Committee voted down four bills that would have repealed or altered the recently enacted law on the Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination. Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D- Newmarket, was the primary sponsor of one of the bills, HB1090, a bill that would have repealed the “divisive concepts” law passed as a trailer to the budget last June. The law is also referred to as HB2 as it was included in that bill.
CONCORD — Recognizing that other New England states are further along in addressing ways to reduce the amount of garbage going to landfills, New Hampshire’s Solid Waste Working Group met virtually with representatives from Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont on February 25 to hear what others in the region are doing.
CONCORD — Groundhog Day may have been earlier this month, but the Senate session Thursday was much like the movie, deja vu all over again. The Senate spent nearly an hour debating two bills that would have either eliminated or significantly changed the divisive concepts provision passed last year in the budget package.
CONCORD – The state is no longer recommending people wear face masks indoors in buildings and schools as the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are on the decline. At his news conference Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu said schools are now required to end mask mandates, as most...
On Friday, February 25, 2022, DHHS announced 529 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, February 24. Today’s results include 386 people who tested positive by PCR test and 143 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (3 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 800; an additional 70 new case from Thursday, February 10 (54 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 627; an additional 47 new cases from Friday, February 11 (18 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 676; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, February 12 (3 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 71; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, February 13 (6 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 12; an additional 43 new cases from Monday, February 14 (23 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 798; an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (16 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 268; an additional 12 new cases from Wednesday, February 16 (10 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 99; an additional 6 new cases from Friday, February 18 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 442; an additional 24 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (0 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 313; and an additional 17 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (12 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 708. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,130 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
In the era of Covid, mental health counseling has become more important than ever. At the same time, practitioners are under more stress than ever. They are seeing more and more younger people, including students who are isolated. Testifying at a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, Jodie Lubarsky, Vice...
Editor’s note: Senior Assistant Attorney General Allen Brooks answered InDepthNH.org’s questions about outside counsel and which bodies of water were contaminated. “In answer to your question earlier today, the outside firms were Seeger Weiss LLP and Grant and Eisenhofer. Outside counsel brought years of experience to the table specifically with PCBs and Monsanto. This case generally required and could have continued to require significant resources, and so the use of outside counsel was necessary to enable the State to litigate this case,” Brooks said.
CONCORD — A plan to create a committee to screen and investigate potential police misconduct had no detractors Tuesday at a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Bill 456 grew out of recommendations of the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency and a...
CONCORD — The state will spend almost all of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal CARES Act pandemic relief. What it does not spend, projected to be between $40 million and $75 million, will go into the state Unemployment Trust Fund to reduce premiums for business owners.
CONCORD — State budget writers questioned the success of the Doorway program for substance abuse treatment, and the staffing plan for the Hampstead Hospital after the state purchases the facility but both requests had bipartisan support for approval. The Doorway program for substance abuse treatment has been in place...
CONCORD – Education Freedom Accounts and lack of constraints on eligible expenses under the program were the subjects of a rules discussion by the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules Friday. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Chris Bond, attorney for the Department of Education, said the legislation that created...
MANCHESTER — The House Thursday passed bills that would add exemptions to the state’s new 24-week abortion ban passed last year and extended the COVID-19 vaccination exemption to state and county health care facilities despite warnings of the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars of federal money and facility certification.
You can pass resolutions, express your opinion at public hearings and before legislative committees, birddog the lawmakers making the decisions, but you cannot stop the majority party from giving itself every advantage it can to retain power when it redraws political boundaries. And despite the efforts of many like the...
MANCHESTER – A new campus in Franklin focused on the needs of the state’s veterans and a $100 million fund to incentivize local housing projects across the state were among new initiatives Gov. Chris Sununu outlined in his State of the State address Thursday. Sununu also talked about...
CONCORD – The state of mental health in New Hampshire was the subject of a lot of discussion and votes at the Executive Council Wednesday. A late-item agenda was approved for $1.7 million in top salaries at the new Hampstead Hospital which will be the state’s new mental and behavioral health hospital exclusively for children.
