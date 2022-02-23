ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Bill To Help Retain, Recruit Health-Care Workers With Pay Boost Heard in Senate

By GARRY RAYNO, InDepthNH.org
 5 days ago
CONCORD — Boosting the pay of frontline health-care workers would help facilities retain and recruit employees, a Senate committee was told Wednesday. Senate Bill 332 would provide benefits similar to an emergency order during the early days of the pandemic. Under the bill, an additional $300 per week would go to...

