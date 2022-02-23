SCSU Joins 88 Universities In Becoming A part Of Age-Friendly Global Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022-- Today, Nodle announced that BLACKDOT, a location-based social networking mobile application, is partnering with Nodle to monetize their app as a Strategic Network Contributor. Nodle is a citizen-powered decentralized wireless network providing enterprise grade, low-cost, secure connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Nodle Network uses Bluetooth and a citizen crowd of millions of smartphones to create a global wireless network. As the Metaverse expands and becomes increasingly relevant, BLACKDOT enables users to create media content, and explore the physical world in a way that would be impossible with traditional networks.

