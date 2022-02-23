ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Police attempt to identify repeat liquor store shoplifter

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Police Department needs help identifying a repeat liquor store shoplifter. According to the FPD, the suspect visited Westside Wine and Spirits on Front...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Live coverage - Russian assault on Ukraine intensifies

Russian forces pressed closer to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday as heavy shelling struck the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a war crimes investigation over the Russian attack. Follow The Hill's coverage of the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast struck the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears civilians would face the brunt of an intensifying assault. The conflict appeared poised to escalate as it moved into its sixth day, with increasingly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifter#Liquor Store#Fpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy