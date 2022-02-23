ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Benefits of building national Holocaust memorial next to the Houses of Parliament 'could not be achieved elsewhere', charity tells High Court

By James Robinson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An education charity has backed plans for a £100million national Holocaust memorial next to the Houses of Parliament, arguing its benefits 'could not be achieved elsewhere'.

In the latest hearing of a High Court battle over the plans, Learning from the Righteous said it was in support of building the UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in Victoria Tower Gardens in central London.

Bosses for the charity, which teaches children about the value of acts of rescue during the Holocaust, say they believe the proposed memorial location would 'enhance its power as an educational tool exponentially'.

The charity's arguments were made as part of a legal challenge over planning permission for the memorial in the small triangular Grade II listed park in Westminster.

The London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust is bringing the High Court case against the Government, arguing that the project is the 'right idea, wrong place' and that the decision-making process was flawed.

The London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust is bringing the High Court case against the Government, arguing that the project is the 'right idea, wrong place' and that the decision-making process was flawed. Pictured: Protestors opposing the plans outside the High Court yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRZGp_0eMnXdKK00
In the latest hearing of a High Court battle over the plans, Learning from the Righteous said it was in support of building the UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in Victoria Tower Gardens in central London (pictured: An artist's impression of the site)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNnOp_0eMnXdKK00
Proposals to install 23 large bronze sculptures and an underground learning centre at Victoria Tower Gardens - a small triangular park next to the Palace of Westminster - were approved in July last year. Pictured: An artist's impression of the site
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZM64_0eMnXdKK00

The trust, whose bid to quash the decision is opposed by ministers, is focusing its case on the evaluation of alternative sites and the impact the development may have on the heritage setting, including the Buxton Memorial which celebrates the abolition of slavery.

In written arguments submitted for a hearing before Mrs Justice Thornton at the Royal Courts of Justice this week, Learning from the Righteous said the scheme was 'unique'.

Zack Simons, representing the charity, wrote: 'The memorial and learning centre's location is intrinsic to its purpose and function.

'That is because the place from which we remember an event shapes how we remember it.

'The resonance between the scheme's content and its location make it unique.'

He added: 'The scheme's location will enhance its power as an educational tool exponentially.

'The scheme will galvanise, focus and coordinate teaching and learning about the Holocaust in the UK for future generations.'

Mr Simons continued: 'This scheme would not be the same kind of memorial or learning centre if sited elsewhere. It would not produce the same content, serve the same purpose, fulfil the same function or be appreciated in the same way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27n8gd_0eMnXdKK00
Those behind the plans say the memorial will mark the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jewish people - and other minorities such as the Romani - during the Second World War. Pictured: An artist's impression of the site
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN61u_0eMnXdKK00
An artist's impression showing the park view of the proposed Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in Westminster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBIWQ_0eMnXdKK00
Scheduled to open in 2024, the centre is intended to be the focal point for national remembrance of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust and all other victims of Nazi persecution, along with providing a place for reflection on 'subsequent genocides'. Pictured: An artist's impression of the site
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09irkN_0eMnXdKK00
An artist's impression issued by the UK Holocaust Memorial showing the park view of the proposed Holocaust Memorial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlBcp_0eMnXdKK00
A total of £75 million of public money has already been put towards construction costs, with the investment due to be supplemented by £25 million from charitable donations

Planning permission for the memorial was granted last July by then-planning minister Chris Pincher following a public inquiry and the recommendations of planning inspector David Morgan.

The decision had been delegated by former communities secretary Robert Jenrick, who had applied for planning permission.

The scheme, due to open in 2024, will be the focal point for national remembrance of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust and all other victims of Nazi persecution, along with providing a place for reflection on 'subsequent genocides'.

Mr Simons said the inspector and planning minister had given 'very considerable weight' to the benefits associated with 'delivering this nationally and internationally important scheme on one of the country's most prominent sites' which were not offered at 'alternative locations' before the inquiry.

He said they were right to accept that 'the benefits associated with locating the national holocaust memorial and learning centre on this site simply could not be achieved elsewhere'.

Planning permission for the memorial came after the Government 'called in' the decision in November 2019 rather than have it determined by the local authority - Westminster City Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1KMK_0eMnXdKK00
Ahead of the hearing, protestors gathered outside The Royal Courts of Justice in London holding signs, including one saying: 'Right idea, wrong place'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1hhV_0eMnXdKK00
Another sign read: 'Save Victoria Tower Gardens: Not all Holocaust survivors want this plan.'

Lawyers for the Government have argued that there was 'no error of law' in the planning permission decision-making process and policy had not been 'misinterpreted or misapplied'.

In written arguments, Christopher Katkowski QC, representing the role of the Communities Secretary, said he had argued that the 'momentous' memorial's location would give it 'the gravitas it needs'.

He said the trust 'oversimplifies and mischaracterises' the inspector's analysis, adding that he had 'explained what are after all judgment-calls in a perfectly adequate manner' and there was 'not a trace of perversity' in his consideration of an alternative site.

Mr Katkowski concluded that 'given the chilling effect of delay on the resounding moral importance of achieving a memorial within the lifetime of survivors... the court would need to be absolutely convinced of a fundamental and irredeemable legal error before even beginning to contemplate quashing the decision to grant planning permission for this uniquely important project'.

The hearing is due to conclude on Wednesday, with the judge's ruling expected at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Colossal blow’: Campaigners lose High Court challenge over benefits uplift

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid challenging the government over the decision not to extend the universal credit uplift to those on “legacy” benefits during the pandemic.The judgment, described as a “colossal blow” to over 2 million people, centred on the increase in payments to universal credit claimants between March 2020 and October 2021.It provided recipients with a £20-per-week top-up on their benefits during the Covid crisis, but was phased out in the autumn by the government, despite protests from campaigners and MPs.Bringing the case, campaigners suggested the decision not to extend the uplift to those on older benefits...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson doubles his offer to Ukrainian refugees as he says more than 200,000 could now come to the UK after ministers extend the scheme to allow those living in Britain to be reunited with parents, grandparents and adult children

Boris Johnson today predicted more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees could come to the UK after ministers offered more help to people fleeing the Russian invasion. The Prime Minister said Vladimir Putin's attack had 'already forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and we must prepare for an even larger outflow' as the conflict worsens.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Holocaust#Uk#Gardens Trust
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Parliament restoration could take 76 years if MPs don’t go elsewhere

Keeping MPs at Westminster while Parliament is refurbished would mean the work could take up to 76 years, an official report has found. An initial assessment of how much work would be required to save the Palace of Westminster, which is in urgent need of repairs and safety alterations, found that the slower pace needed to allow the Commons to continue operating could mean more than 15 general elections pass before the refurbishment is completed.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

New national Holocaust memorial plan ‘right idea, wrong place’, court told

A plan to build a new national Holocaust memorial in a central London park is the “right idea, wrong place”, the High Court has been told.The London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust is opposed to a new UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre being built in Victoria Tower Gardens, a small triangular Grade II-listed park next to Westminster Abbey and the Palace of Westminster.The charity is bringing a legal challenge over planning permission for the park site in Westminster, arguing that the decision-making process was flawed.Its case against the Government, which is resisting the challenge, is focused on the impact...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chelsea Foundation trustees make serious incident report to Charity Commission amid Roman Abramovich's plan to hand club over to them... as conflicts of interest concerns of holding stewardship emerge

The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after Blues owner Roman Abramovich announced his intention to place stewardship of the club in their hands. The Charity Commission has confirmed receipt of the report, and is seeking further information from the trustees following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

‘The siren’s going off here. How does the 75-year-old woman living in a basement, get to her son who’s living in London?' Dominic Raab squirms over Priti’s visa policy for Ukrainians as Russian forces close in on Kiev

Dominic Raab today suffered a skewering over the Government's help for Ukrainian refugees amid mounting calls for ministers to offer more support to people fleeing the Russian invasion. The Justice Secretary faced a bruising interview on Sky News with presenter Mark Austin who pressed the Cabinet minister on how vulnerable...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

SNP politician forced to make grovelling apology for 'utterly tone deaf' attempt to use Ukraine's emergency attempt to join the European Union amid the Russian invasion to justify Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish independence push

A Scottish nationalist politician has been forced to make a grovelling apology after using the Russian invasion of Ukraine to justify her party's drive for Scottish independence. The SNP's Michelle Thomson drew a link between Kyiv's emergency attempt to join the European Union and her party's hopes of rejoining the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Building Holocaust memorial in park would have ‘irrevocable’ impact

Building a national Holocaust memorial in a small central London park risks impacting the green space “irrevocably”, opponents to the plans have argued.Campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday in support of a charity’s legal challenge against the Government over planning permission for a UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster.The London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust, while not against the memorial’s concept, is opposed to its proposed location in the triangular Grade II-listed park by the River Thames.Campaigners have previously raised concerns over the alleged impact plans might have on local trees,...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

More than 150 SAS veterans who fought in Afghanistan are now on their way to Ukraine to battle Putin's forces - after Army chiefs banned serving UK soldiers from war zone

More than 150 SAS veterans who fought in Afghanistan are now on their way to Ukraine to battle Putin's forces - after Army chiefs banned serving UK soldiers from the warzone. Whitehall officials are scrambling to determine the Government's police after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would support British nationals who chose to fight alongside Ukrainian forces against the Russian invasion on Sunday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Referendum on constitutional right to housing could be held next year

A referendum on inserting a right to housing into the Constitution could be held next year, the housing minister has said.Darragh O’Brien said that it is important to hold a referendum as it would “underpin” people’s housing rights.It comes as members of the Housing Commission held their first in-person meeting on Tuesday.John O’Connor, chairman of the commission, said it has established a referendum subcommittee to consider the constitutional issues and to propose appropriate wording which would be put to the public.Minister @DarraghOBrienTD met with @HouCommission this morning and has welcomed the establishment of a subcommittee to consider constitutional issues...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Moment Britain's 'most wanted woman' Sarah Panitzke, 47, who laundered £1BILLION in a mobile phone VAT fraud is arrested while walking her dog in Spanish village after nearly a decade on the run

This is the moment Britain's most wanted woman was arrested by Spanish police following nearly a decade on the run. Privately-educated university graduate Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held on Sunday by officers from an elite Madrid-based police unit as she walked her dog near her home in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.
CELL PHONES
UPI News

Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335. Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Grant Shapps cracks down on oligarch yachts as he says ALL Russian-linked ships are now banned from UK ports after rushing through new law - and urges other countries to follow suit

Britain targeted Russian oligarchs and their opulent yachts today with a ban preventing all Russian shipping from using UK ports. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the move amid concern about a Russian oil tanker scheduled to dock in Orkney on Tuesday. But his ban on 'all ships with ANY Russian...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy