Man Allegedly Armed With Gun Delays Firefight In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A fire that burned for hours in Stockton on Sunday night couldn’t be put out because of someone who allegedly had a gun at the scene, officials say.

Firefighters with the Stockton Fire Department responded to the scene just south of the Crosstown Freeway and were working on getting a warehouse fire out when they say someone with a gun showed up. Crews had to stop fighting the fire while police negotiated with the man.

Stockton police say they eventually had to use a bean bag round to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Raul Perez.

Perez is being held on multiple charges, including public intoxication as well as brandishing a firearm.

The incident comes just several weeks after Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna was shot and killed at the scene of a fire. The 21-year veteran of the department was responding to a dumpster fire when a suspect shot and killed him.

