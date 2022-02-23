ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Newark woman arrested following domestic dispute

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
Police report the arrest of a Newark woman following an investigation into a disturbance.

According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breana R. Himes, 30, of Newark following a domestic incident.

It is alleged that Himes got into a physical altercation with another person in the same room as an 8 month old child. The incident resulted in a window being broken and other damaged property. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Himes had a Wayne County Family Court Order of Protection refraining her from subjecting the child to such incidents. Himes left the scene on foot and eventually was taken into custody. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt.

Himes is pending arraignment and will respond to the charges at a later date.

