Beitzinger joins OCHDL

CHICAGO (CBS)– The CDC is expected to loosen federal mask guidelines on Friday. This means most Americans will not be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The CDC will change the kind of information used to determine if face coverings are needed. Instead of only looking at COVID cases, the new guidelines will take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago is lifting its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination mandate for businesses on Feb. 28, the same day the statewide indoor mask mandate is set to go away. Cook County officials later announced they also would do away with their own mask and vaccine card mandates on Feb. 28. Chicago Public Schools will keep its mask mandate in place.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO