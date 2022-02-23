ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Curtis Reeves trial: Radiologist describes Reeves’ deteriorating health

By Anastasia Dawson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0Yd7_0eMnVpJi00
Trial is in its third week for Curtis Reeves, 79, accused of second-degree murder in a shooting death during a confrontation eight years ago at a Wesley Chapel Movie Theater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

DADE CITY — Trial has entered a third week in the case against retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man eight years ago during a confrontation at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

The defense is presenting its case, calling to the stand Tuesday employees and moviegoers who were inside the theater Jan. 13, 2014, when Reeves pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot into the chest of Chad Oulson.

Defense attorneys raised questions about whether Pasco County Sheriff’s Office investigators gathered all the evidence they should have at the scene.

Reeves, 71 at the time, is arguing he fired in self-defense, saying he feared harm from the 43-year-old Oulson, in part because Reeves’ health was deteriorating with age. Prosecutors countered the claim under cross-examination with testimony that Reeves had gone hunting in the days before the fatal shooting.

The confrontation began when Reeves noticed Oulson texting during the movie previews and told him to stop. The two argued and Reeves left to complain to a manager. He returned and informed Oulson what he had done. Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn and threw it in his face and Reeves pulled the handgun and fired.

The defense has also raised questions about whether Oulson threw another object, too, perhaps a cell phone.

Trial resumed Wednesday with video testimony recorded earlier from Dr. Michael Foley, a forensic radiologist who described signs of degeneration he saw in Reeves’ hands and back when he reviewed X-ray images in 2015.

Our reporter, Anastasia Dawson, is reporting live from the trial at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City. Her tweets appear below.

And catch up here on the trial so far, in reverse order: Tuesday, Monday, Friday, Thursday, Feb. 16, Feb. 15 and Feb. 14. Read the full background on the case here.

Comments / 31

3timescharm
5d ago

He was healthy enough to go see the manager to complain. He was healthy enough to make the regretful decision to draw and shoot his gun. As we ALL age, our brain shows signs of deterioration. The defense is goin for it all. I pray the jurors see through it all.

Reply
19
Irene Tillson
5d ago

He did this 8 years ago and he was a free man wile the child from the man he killed got to grow up without a dad he needs to be in prison for what he did

Reply
17
Jan Skibicki
5d ago

Oh that poor, sweet murderer! He took the life of another person, because the man threw popcorn at him and the murderer brought a gun into a theater. The 5th commandment, Thou shalt not kill, comes to mind.

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater woman accused of throwing dog off 7th-floor balcony during argument

CLEARWATER — A woman threw a 3-year-old dog off of a seventh-floor balcony during an argument Sunday, killing him, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Clearwater police responded to a call at 880 Mandalay Ave., a condominium on Clearwater Beach, before noon Sunday. Eric Adeson told officers that 46-year-old Shelley Nicole Vaughn, a woman he’d been dating for several months, threw his pug, Bucky, off the balcony during the disagreement.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Health
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dade City, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Health
Tampa Bay Times

Florida should end solitary confinement of children | Column

On a rainy afternoon in Tampa, a boy is sent to his room as punishment for refusing to finish breakfast. He goes in, closes the door and pulls out his Nintendo Switch from under his pillow to play Pokémon. In 30 minutes, his mom tells him he can come out, he plays with his dog, and then they meet his cousins at the Gulf of Mexico for a beach day. As he chases seagulls, he forgets he had been sent to his room this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside downtown Tampa restaurant, police say

TAMPA — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday night outside a downtown Tampa restaurant, police said. Police received a call about 9:20 p.m. about a shooting during a fight in the 900 block of North Franklin Ave. The east side of the block is taken up by the apartment tower Nine15 and its ground floor, indoor-outdoor restaurant Bello Bar & Kitchen.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Curtisreeves
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Book Awards celebrate diverse literature

Florida has been in the news lately for controversy over banning books in some school districts. But there’s a new book list that celebrates Florida books by diverse authors, about diverse subject matter: the 2021 Florida Book Awards. Tampa Bay area authors scored several medals this year. Sweeping the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill will harm our family and community | Column

Imagine for a moment that you’re a bright-eyed, joyful, innocent 5-year-old-girl who only knows the world as a loving place. You’re starting your first day of school, and you’re excited. You’re energetic. Probably a little nervous. Your new classmates are taking turns sharing about their summer vacations. One of your classmates talks about his mom and dad taking him to the Grand Canyon. The teacher responds, “Oh that sounds wonderful, what was your favorite part of the trip?”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough, Tampa renew COVID rental help

TAMPA — Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have $28 million available to aid people unable to pay rent or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county, which is administering the program for both governments, will begin accepting applications Tuesday. It anticipates being able to offer help to 6,000 tenants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Focus on issues other than St. Pete’s waterfront | Letters

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch calls for ‘broader analysis’ of Albert Whitted Airport | Feb. 18. I question why St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch would even bring up this distraction to his more important agenda items. Playing around with Albert Whitted Airport or Al Lang Field are distractions that could suck all the air out of the room, when there are far more important issues to address.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Dispute over Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill intensifies as it heads to Senate

The three-word phrase has become the catch phrase that defines a controversial bill working its way through the Florida Legislature. Bill opponents say the moniker makes clear the measure’s intent to erase the LGBTQ community from school conversations. Bill supporters say it unfairly misrepresents the proposal’s intent to give parents more control over what their children learn, and when.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Suncoast Parkway opens into Citrus County

HOMOSASSA — Tampa Bay motorists will have an easier ride north with Monday’s opening of the latest stretch of the Suncoast Parkway. The toll road had ended at U.S. 98 since the last piece of the road through Hernando County was completed in 2001. Now the four-lane highway continues north into Citrus County and ends at State Road 44 in Crystal River. The latest stretch of what has been known as Suncoast 2 came with a price tag of $135 million.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg’s Christina Welsh pulls off a Gasparilla Distance Classic double

TAMPA — Christina Welsh woke up in her St. Petersburg home Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and said she felt “terrible.”. Her legs were throbbing. She was exhausted. She was wondering if she could, or should, do what she was about to attempt: Compete in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic half-marathon less than 24 hours after winning the 15K in a blazing 54 minutes, 43 seconds in, well, relatively blazing humid temperatures.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy