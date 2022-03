A closely followed crypto strategist says that Bitcoin (BTC) could find itself with a price tag similar to what it had in early 2021. The pseudonymous analyst known as Rekt Capital tells his 291,000 Twitter subscribers that the top crypto asset by market cap is currently in the process of creating a new area of support near the $38,000 mark and if it fails, that region will become its new resistance level.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO