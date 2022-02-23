ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes

From Concerts To Football, The Best Camping Chairs For Every Outdoor Adventure

By Bailey Berg
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're off-the-grid in the backcountry, going to an outdoor concert or just watching your kid's youth soccer game, there's one thing that elevates the experience: a good chair. Sure, you could squat down on a log or just sit on the ground, but that’s exactly as comfortable as it sounds....

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Grab One of These Backpacking Chairs for More Comfortable Outdoor Adventures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to putting together your gear for a backpacking trip, chilling at the beach or camping in the great outdoors, one item that typically falls into the “maybe” category is a chair. “We’ll just find something to sit on,” or, “They’re too heavy and bulky to carry,” are the usual arguments that result in seating options getting left behind. Does this scenario sound familiar? An easy answer to such a dilemma is to ensure the backpacking chairs at your...
LIFESTYLE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

As soon as we hopped on our bikes for a ride at the base of Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor last June, storm clouds moved overhead and rain began to fall between the trees. The area’s coveted loam turned to mush. Had we been staying in our camper van without a heater or shower, I would’ve been less enthused about getting drenched and caked in mud. But my husband and I were in luck. For this trip, we looked for outdoor-focused hotels and booked a stay at the Campfire Hotel, an outdoorsy motor lodge in Bend, OR. That meant we could warm up and clean up after our ride. We zipped through the trail’s berms, turns, and bumps as silt and mud splashed all over us, knowing that a hot shower awaited when we returned.
BEND, OR
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Banff Mountain Film Festival highlights the best outdoor adventuring

Fairbanksans can experience the excitement, joy and sometimes terror of extreme outdoor sports and explorations from the comfort of their seats this weekend during the Banff film festival. Nanook Recreation and Outdoor Adventures are hosting a screening of the 2022 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival on Sunday at the University...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Popular Mechanics

The 9 Best Ultralight Camping Chairs

One of the best things about camping is hanging out around a campfire at night, looking at the stars, talking about who-knows-what with your friends. One of the worst parts is balancing for three hours on a tree stump or log. Hence the rise in the availability of ultralight camp chairs: seating options that are lightweight and small enough to carry to campsites without much extra bulk.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Camping#Rocking Chair#Beer#Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair#Nemo#Rei Co Op Camp X Chair
ABC 4

Outdoor adventures for women

Nothing heals the soul like fresh air and good company. Brittany Crane joined us in the studio to share how getting out and doing something in the outdoors has been beneficial to her and the self-care community she has built. Crane mentioned that she has suffered from depression and has...
HOBBIES
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Overland Adventure Camp Chef Showcase Results

After two days of trekking across the Utah backcountry, the participants of the 2021 Overland Adventure had made camp beneath Factory Butte and the only things hotter than the fiery sunset were the meals they were about to create. It was time for the second-ever Camp Chef Showcase—a competition of sorts with no rules where each participant had a chance to show off their favorite camp meal, whether it was weenies on a stick or a multi-course production. Each chef was to prepare a meal as they would during any off-trail outing, document the process with their own photography, and submit the photos to the Four Wheeler judges. While the judges couldn't taste-test the dishes, each participant filled out a questionnaire with details pertaining to the meal. In the end, everyone was a winner, and the prize was indulging in their own backcountry culinary creations. Here are a few of the submissions from the second-ever Overland Adventure Camp Chef Showcase.
UTAH STATE
Villages Daily Sun

The Mudds get bluesy during outdoor concert

Under a canopy of blue skies and a few clouds, the musical couple known as the Mudds brought the blues to the shores of Lake Mira Mar. Betsy and Sam Mudd — with Betsy on bass and Sam on lead vocals and lead and rhythm guitar — played a mixture of blues and jazz from the 1940s and ‘50s during an outdoor concert Wednesday afternoon at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
THE VILLAGES, FL
KELOLAND TV

Best outdoor throw pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Throw pillows are made with variations of color, shape, texture and pattern and enhance the aesthetic of your space. They are for comfort and to make a piece of furniture look cozier. If you are looking for a supportive pillow used both indoor and outdoor, the Lark Manor Hetrick Come and Sit with Me Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow is a top choice that features a clever quote.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Best white beanbag chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The beanbag chair was designed in 1968 by a trio of Italian designers and quickly became a popular choice throughout the 1970s. While their popularity has waned over time, their quality and comfort has only continued to rise. They’re available...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

9 best travel backpacks for every adventure, from relaxed city breaks to testing treks

There’s something romantic about carrying your life on your back and hitting the road. That’s why every traveller needs a good, reliable bag. Whether it’s just a weekend away, a hiking trip or a longer adventure, a backpack can be a much more convenient way to carry your belongings than a suitcase.But not all backpacks are made equal. Some have highly technical specifications that are perfect for outdoor adventurers, while others are simple but effective, helping travellers explore the world, hands-free.If you’re hiking or climbing, you’ll want a waterproof backpack with plenty of loops for your trekking poles and straps...
TRAVEL
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy