The Los Angeles Lakers are having a disappointing season struggling to stay in 9th place in the West after being one of the favorites to win it all entering the season. Russell Westbrook had all the hype when he was signed in the offseason. Big things were expected of him as he was a former MVP, a 9-time all-star, a 3-time season assist leader, and a 2-time scoring champ. It hasn’t been smooth sailing playing for his hometown team as he hasn’t been producing like he used to, and he has been severely criticized by fans and media alike.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO