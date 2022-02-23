ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited Time! 11 of the Very Best Finds in the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Action Press/Shutterstock

There’s nothing like a surprise pick-me-up, and that’s exactly what we’re going to give you right now. Saks Fifth Avenue is having a huge sale! We’re talking 20% off almost any full-price purchase with code FORYOU from now through February 27. It’s online only too, so if you’re reading this, you’re only one click away from shopping!

This sale excludes pre-order items, beauty and fragrance purchases, gift cards and charitable items, but basically everything else is fair game. Let’s get some new luxury picks into your life, shall we? Scroll down to shop our favorite 11 finds in the sale!

Alice + Olivia Cruz Ruched One-Shoulder Minidress

Saks Fifth Avenue

We spotted this dress right away and we couldn’t take our eyes off it. The gathered fabric, the asymmetrical neckline, the nude lining — completely obsessed!

Get the Alice + Olivia Cruz Ruched One-Shoulder Minidress (originally $395) for just $316 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Weekend Max Mara Erio Long Quilted Puffer Coat

Saks Fifth Avenue

We love sleek puffers like this. They’re still cozy and comfy, but they’re more streamlined and easier to move around in. This Italian-made one is obviously just timelessly stylish too!

Get the Weekend Max Mara Erio Long Quilted Puffer Coat (originally $550) for just $440 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Helmut Lang Patchwork Straight-Leg Jeans

Saks Fifth Avenue

We can’t get enough of patchwork denim lately. Leave it to a pair by Helmut Lang to do it best! These five-pocket jeans are going to earn you endless compliments!

Get the Helmut Lang Patchwork Straight-Leg Jeans (originally $295) for just $236 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Tory Burch Printed Tie-Shoulder Beach Midi-Dress

Saks Fifth Avenue

This pretty, printed dress has Us so ready for warm weather. The ties on the shoulder straps combined with the patch pockets and trendy square neckline? We love, love, love!

Get the Tory Burch Printed Tie-Shoulder Beach Midi-Dress (originally $448) for just $358 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Coach Marley Logo Coated Canvas Driver Loafers

Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach shoes! And — at least at the time we’re writing this — they’re in stock in almost every size! These loafers are neutral enough to go with so many outfits, but they stand out with their monogram and logo hardware!

PUMA Fierce 2 Reflective Sneakers

Saks Fifth Avenue

How about something a little sportier? These amazing PUMA sneakers are under $75 with the discount code! The leopard print mesh combined with the chunky sole and emphasized collar creates a must-have shoe. And no laces!

Strathberry Mini East/West Leather Shoulder Bag

Saks Fifth Avenue

There is no way we’re passing up an opportunity to save over $100 on a Strathberry bag. This leather crossbody is magnetically chic, especially with its gold tone metal hardware. We’re swooning for this Bottle Green shade too!

Get the Strathberry Mini East/West Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $595) for just $476 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Oscar de la Renta Mini Mop Flower Glass & Acrylic Bead Stud Earrings

Saks Fifth Avenue

Let’s add some statement jewelry to that shopping bag! These flower-shaped studs have the prettiest iridescent glass petals and an acrylic beaded center. The backs are actually clip backs too!

Get the Oscar de la Renta Mini Mop Flower Glass & Acrylic Bead Stud Earrings (originally $320) for just $256 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Valentino 54MM Square Sunglasses

Saks Fifth Avenue

These designer shades are going to have you feeling like a mega-star. They offer 100% UV protection, along with stormy frames and, of course, that iconic “V” logo on the temple!

Staud Shoko Colorblock Sweater Dress

Saks Fifth Avenue

Now this dress is a show-stopper! The clean color-blocking is so beautiful — we just can’t stop staring at it. It’s like an art piece you can wear. You can even dress it up or down!

Get the Staud Shoko Colorblock Sweater Dress (originally $165) for just $132 with code FORYOU at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Cosabella Allure Sleep Teddy

Saks Fifth Avenue

A Saks sale for Us definitely means a peek into (or an extended stay in) the lingerie section This lace-accented teddy gave us major heart eyes. It’s flirty and charming but also looks totally comfortable. Sold!

Looking for more? Explore more finds in the 20%-off sitewide sale at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

