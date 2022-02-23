ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Arthur’ Characters Are All Grown Up as Show Ends After 25 Years: See the Photos

‘Arthur’. Courtesy PBS KIDS/YouTube

What a wonderful kind of day! As Arthur prepared to end its time on PBS, the educational TV series jumped 20 years into the future to tease where every fan favorite character ended up.

The finale, titled All Grown Up, aired on Sunday, February 20, and it checked back in with all of Arthur Read’s friends in Elwood City. Michael Yarmush, who voiced the main character from season 1 to season 5, also returned to reprise the role of Arthur for the special episode.

Arthur debuted in 1996 and wrapped up with the aardvark waiting to show everyone the graphic novel he wrote. Marc Brown, who wrote and illustrated the original Arthur children’s books that inspired the series, made an appearance as himself to help Arthur gain inspiration. The scene showed Arthur taking an instructional drawing book that would lead to him telling stories of his childhood.

The Pennsylvania native later reflected on seeing the Arthur series find so much success over the years.

“We decided a few years ago that 25 would be a nice place to end. He’s become the longest-running animated children’s show in history, and we have gathered over 600 stories now about topics that I think are going to be timeless,” Brown told Variety after the series finale aired. “They’ll go on helping kids and families. But when we started Arthur 25 years ago, we didn’t have a lot of the technology that we have today, and we want to try some new things and see how we can play with those to reach kids.”

The author teased that fans can look forward to more projects in the Arthur universe, saying, “Podcasts, and new games that we can invent; we want to continue doing public service spots on PBS, maybe specials! The door is open to us to try new things with PBS. It’s fun to solve new puzzles!”

Brown also weighed in on the long-standing theory that Arthur and his friends represented the Black community.

“I love that. And the magic that all of these characters happening to be animals levels the playing field,” he said at the time. “And any child can walk into a story and feel an affinity with any of the characters that they want to identify with. That was just this incredible bonus that happened with Arthur.”

The illustrator noted that he didn’t “really put a race” on Arthur, adding, “That would be my honest answer. But like I said, I love the fact that I can walk into a school in Harlem and talk to the kids, and they all think he’s Black. And we don’t have to really discuss it. It’s just there. I hear it all the time, and I love it.”

Scroll down to see where all the Arthur characters ended up 20 years later:

