In East Lyme: A fun place to shop

By Kristina Dorsey
The Day
 5 days ago
Staff member Jeanette Riquier puts a dress back on the rack at Grace in Niantic. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

So often, the women’s clothing you’ll see in one big-box store seems exactly the same as you’ll see in another big-box store. That’s why shops like Grace are so much fun.

At Grace, you’ll see beautiful casual outfits that are also wonderfully unique. In addition to clothing, you can find a variety of other items, from jewelry to scented candles to headbands.

Grace is scheduled to reopen this week, after undergoing some renovations.

Grace, 46 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic; hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; (860) 739-4333, shopatgrace.com

