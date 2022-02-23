In East Lyme: A fun place to shop
So often, the women’s clothing you’ll see in one big-box store seems exactly the same as you’ll see in another big-box store. That’s why shops like Grace are so much fun.
At Grace, you’ll see beautiful casual outfits that are also wonderfully unique. In addition to clothing, you can find a variety of other items, from jewelry to scented candles to headbands.
Grace is scheduled to reopen this week, after undergoing some renovations.
Grace, 46 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic; hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; (860) 739-4333, shopatgrace.com
Comments / 0