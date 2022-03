Estee Lauder has fired its senior brand executive after he posted a racial slur in a Sesame Street-themed joke about the coronavirus on his personal Instagram. John Demsey, 65, who handled MAC and Clinique - two of the company's biggest brands - was forced out of the cosmetic company after 31 years amid growing public pressure regarding his post of a mock children's book cover which showed Big Bird at the bedside Mr. Snuffleupagus, who has a thermometer in his mouth.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO