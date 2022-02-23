Lisa Potts: Wolverhampton plans highest honour for machete heroine
BBC
5 days ago
A former nursery teacher who was injured protecting her pupils from a machete attack is set to receive a council's highest honour. Lisa Potts hid pupils under her skirt when Horrett Campbell targeted St Luke's Primary School in Wolverhampton in July 1996. Just 21 at the...
A knifeman has been jailed for eight years after chasing a man and two children while armed with a machete and cutting the arm of another adult. Staffordshire Police said Jacob Cuthbert, 23, of Ford Green Road, Stoke-on-Trent, had threatened a group of men with his weapon outside a shop in August 2021 before targeting others.
A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months. Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019. A post-mortem examination found she died of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies...
The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
A transgender teenager who took his own life two weeks into the first lockdown fell into a "black hole" of mental health services, his father said. Danny France was being transferred from Suffolk children and adolescent mental health services to Cambridgeshire adult services when he died in April 2020. His...
Police have found a man seen dropping blood on a number of streets in Reading town centre. CCTV captured him walking in Broad Street at 02:35 GMT on Tuesday appearing to carry something white while spilling blood on the ground. Thames Valley Police said it had since identified the man...
A man who died from his injuries outside a banqueting suite in Birmingham has been named as 49-year-old Robert West. He was found at the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite on Steward Street, Ladywood, at about 03:15 GMT on Monday. West Midlands Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested on...
A healthcare assistant who died with Covid refused to stay home rather than go to work as she did not want to let her colleagues down, an inquest heard. Chrissie Emerson, 64, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, died on 19 April 2020. She had...
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
The funeral has been held for a newly-qualified paramedic who was killed in an ambulance crash. Alice Clark, 21, died when the ambulance she was travelling in and a cement lorry crashed on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, on 5 January. The ambulance was en route to an incident but...
A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently. In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face. As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back...
The "silence" of those who saw black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson shot is "crazy", her sister says. Ms Johnson, 28, was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house in Peckham, south London, in May last year, and remains in hospital. A case...
A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
A motorcyclist's death in a head-on crash with a car on the Isle of Man was an accident, a coroner has ruled. Dougals Courthouse heard Trevor Paul Cowell, from Lancashire, was visiting family when his Triumph motorbike hit a Ford Fiesta at Guthries Memorial on the A18 Mountain Road in September 2021.
When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
A man who was injured in a late-night assault in a city centre has died in hospital. Wiltshire Police said Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died "with his family by his side". He was injured during the assault on New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at about 03:00 GMT...
A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...
YOU ARE INVITED TO COME OUT, BUILD A TEAM OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY, AND BE A PART OF A MOVEMENT!. Substance misuse has ravaged our community in Birmingham and across the country, and it is time for us to stand together and fight back! The Walk is completely FREE. You will need to register if you would like a T-shirt, Lanyard with a ‘Walking for’ Card.
Comments / 0