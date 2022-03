Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, Pancake Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday, call it whatever you like. It’s a day for indulgence when those who plan to observe Lent will use up meats and fatty foods. Everything is done in anticipation of the start of the Lenten season the next day, and the 40 days of sacrifice leading up to Easter.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO