In East Lyme: Deals at the diner
It’s the diner that spawned new locations in Waterford and Groton. But the East Lyme Shack is the original and dates back decades (it began in a different, since-torn-down location nearby), and it has developed a very loyal clientele.
No wonder: it offers really good food for reasonable prices. I’m a sucker for the breakfasts there (even just an egg-bacon-and-cheese breakfast sandwich, for $6.99, is delish), but lunch and dinner are plenty popular, too. A couple of examples: You can have New England Fish & Chips, which features hand-breaded Atlantic cod with fries and coleslaw, for $16.99; or Russell’s Meatloaf Dinner, with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables, for $14.99. The menu has a wide range of offerings, from salads to wraps.
Portions are generous, which is something I think we all appreciate.
Here’s how much of a draw The Shack is: In 2013, Keith Urban went there for a meal while he was in the area to perform at Mohegan Sun.
The Shack, 324 Flanders Road, East Lyme; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.; (860) 739-8898, shackrestaurants.com
Comments / 0