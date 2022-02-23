In East Lyme: Deals at the diner

Server Lynsey Teixeira says a few words to Susan Goldstein, of Waterford, and Paul Biekert, of Uncasville, as she passes their table with an order for another table at The Shack in East Lyme. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

It’s the diner that spawned new locations in Waterford and Groton. But the East Lyme Shack is the original and dates back decades (it began in a different, since-torn-down location nearby), and it has developed a very loyal clientele.

No wonder: it offers really good food for reasonable prices. I’m a sucker for the breakfasts there (even just an egg-bacon-and-cheese breakfast sandwich, for $6.99, is delish), but lunch and dinner are plenty popular, too. A couple of examples: You can have New England Fish & Chips, which features hand-breaded Atlantic cod with fries and coleslaw, for $16.99; or Russell’s Meatloaf Dinner, with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables, for $14.99. The menu has a wide range of offerings, from salads to wraps.

Portions are generous, which is something I think we all appreciate.

Here’s how much of a draw The Shack is: In 2013, Keith Urban went there for a meal while he was in the area to perform at Mohegan Sun.

The Shack, 324 Flanders Road, East Lyme; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.; (860) 739-8898, shackrestaurants.com