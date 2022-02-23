ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Overcoming Fear In Life And Investing

By Ron Carson
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I recently read Open: An Autobiography by Andre Agassi, which is not so much a story about tennis as it is about personal triumphs in the face of great odds. At one point in the book, Agassi talks about advice he once gave a beloved American singer-songwriter about not surrendering to...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Celebrating ADHD In The Workplace

Antonia Bowring, principal ABstrategies LLC, MBA. Ranked #6 Executive Coach in New York in 2021 by Influence Digest. I have experienced a significant uptick recently in the number of coaching inquiries from leaders with adult diagnoses of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Why? Perhaps because it’s the beginning of a new year and folks are thinking about intentions around productivity, organization and focus. Possibly because more people have sought out ADHD diagnoses and are now acting upon the results. Or do leaders now feel safe to get support about an issue that was not discussed in the workplace until recently? Whatever the reason, as an executive coach who has several clients with ADHD, I am thrilled that we are now openly talking about ADHD in the workplace. Truly thrilled.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

10 Great Quotes From Charlie Munger On Life, Investing And Cryptocurrency

In a recent interview, Charlie Munger was asked if he is concerned about rising inflation. He was quoted as saying: “inflation can be a very serious subject — it can be the way democracies die,” stunning listeners. Further, he noted the Roman empire inflated currency for hundreds of years; eventually, the empire collapsed.
STOCKS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy