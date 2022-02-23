ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

In East Lyme: A night out, with food and film

By Kristina Dorsey
 5 days ago
Exterior of Niantic Cinemas (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

If you’re going to see a movie in East Lyme, of course Niantic Cinemas is the place. It’s a staple on Main Street, and it has five different auditoriums, which means plenty of releases to choose from.

It’s within walking distance of a lot of really good restaurants, so pre-movie dinner choices are an embarrassment of riches. But here are a couple of suggestions: Spice Club is a stone’s throw from the theater, and the menu offers curries, Japanese entrees, noodles, sushi rolls (the East Lyme Roll, Flanders Roll and Niantic Roll can each battle for your attention), and more. For a little longer walk or an extremely short drive, try La Belle Aurore, which offers farm-to-table deliciousness. Recent menu offerings ranged from French Onion Mac & Cheese to Wild Mushroom Stroganoff to Secchiaroli Farm Berkshire Korubota Pork Chop.

Niantic Cinemas, 279 Main St., Niantic, 860-739-6920; Spice Club, 239 Main St., Niantic, hours 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and noon-9 p.m. Sat. and Sun., (860) 451-8121; La Belle Aurore, 75 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic, open for dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., and for brunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun., (860) 739-6767.

