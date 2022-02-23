ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Wednesday a cover of Kid Cudi's hit 2008 song "Day 'N' Nite" and an acoustic version of their song "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez through Spotify.

The tracks represent Coldplay's first Spotify Singles release. Both songs were recorded at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

Coldplay's "Day 'N' Nite" offers a new take on the song and even references Cudi's "Soundtrack 2 My Life."

"'Day 'N' Nite' -- I loved when it came out, and I still love, love, love it. This is the first time I think that we've really taken proper time to record a cover because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, 'Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing,'" Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a statement.

"Let Somebody Go" appears on Coldplay's latest album titled Music of the Spheres, which was released in October.

"I have always loved Selena's voice and when 'Let Somebody Go' arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with. I'm so happy she said yes. She is wonderful to work with and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after you get to meet them," Martin said.

Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of Music of the Spheres starting in March.

