The future of Robert Lewandowski is among the more notable dilemmas that Bayern Munich is currently facing. As it stands, Lewandowski has one more full season remaining on his current contract with Bayern Munich. Unless he ends up coming to terms with Bayern Munich club officials on an extension deal before the upcoming summer transfer window closes, he would then play the 2022-2023 campaign on the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga powerhouse.

